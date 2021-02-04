FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes Lenovo, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $12 (Up to $67 off)

-
$67 off From $12

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This backpack is comprised of a water-repellent fabric that’s ready to keep moisture at bay. The style is also streamlined with padding throughout to help protect all of the gear you’re keeping inside. Its dedicated laptop compartment is spacious enough to accommodate any modern MacBook, making it an affordable way to protect and tote your high-dollar investment. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags up to $67 off.

More bag discounts:

If you’re like me, you try to keep all of your screens free of smudges and smears. Thankfully no matter which deal you decide on you’ll enough savings leftover to snatch up Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2. Grabbing these means you can keep 20 ready-to-go wipes in your bag, making it a cinch to clean screens as needed.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

  • Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.
  • This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.
  • In addition to a laptop compartment, there are separate pockets for mobile devices, business cards, and other daily tools in quick-access compartments. The main compartment offers extra space for magazines, notepad and other laptop accessories.

