Boost your workouts with today’s Gold Box hydration and electrolyte sale from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off Liquid I.V. hydration and energy multiplier products. One standout is the 16-pack of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder packets for $15.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest price, and then cancel it afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $25, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A perfect add-on to your 2021 health regimen and workout routine, this non-GMO electrolyte powder mixes into 16-ounces of water “for rapid hydration.” A single packet can “provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water” and has “three times” the electrolytes as competing sports drinks alongside 11 minerals and vitamins. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A great add-on for today’s Liquid I.V. hydration packets, or any workout routine really, is a nice BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle. This one comes in at just $7 Prime shipped, is large enough for a 16-ounce Liquid I.V. hydration pack and carries stellar reviews from nearly 42,000 Amazon customers. It also has a handy wire whisk inside to help mix up your protein and electrolyte powders as well.

But be sure to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box Liquid I.V. hydration and energy multiplier sale right here for even more flavors and options. Then hit up our ongoing Fitbit wearable offers and everything else in our fitness tracker deal hub.

More on the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multipliers:

Non-GMO electrolyte powder mixes into 16 oz of water for rapid hydration. 75% of americans suffer from chronic dehydration, that means you are probably dehydrated right now. Even breathing and walking cause the body to lose water & can lead to dehydration. Utilizes breakthrough science of Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), a specific ratio of potassium, sodium, and glucose that delivers water and other key nutrients directly to your bloodstream, hydrating you faster and more efficiently than water alone.

