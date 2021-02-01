Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense $279, more from $130

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $198.95 shipped in several styles. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen to date, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the third-best price overall. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. Over 8,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Fitbit deals:

But if none of these Fitbit discounts are going to cut it, be sure to swing by our fitness tracker guide for even more price cuts on exercise companions. We’re still tracking a collection of Samsung Galaxy Watch models from $150, as well as a deal on the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch at $160. Not to mention this ongoing MyProtein Impact Protein Blend sale at 55% off.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!