FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab some new OXO Stainless Steel Tongs at the Amazon all-time low: $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $14)

-
AmazonHome GoodsOXO
Reg. $14 $6

Amazon is now offering the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Locking Tongs for just $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14, today’s offer is 57% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the a perfect chance to score a new set. Constructed from brushed stainless steel, this 12-inch set of tongs has cushioned, non-slip handles, a large hanging loop for storage, and is ready for the dishwasher. These tongs also have a handy locking mechanism to keep them in position. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While there are a few options out there for slightly less, like this $5 Prime shipped set, it’s hard to beat the brand-name OXO option here. It carries stellar ratings from thousands and is nearly as affordable as the lesser-known brands found on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new set of tongs, today’s lead deal is very much worth consideration. 

For more kitchenware accessory upgrades at a discount, dive into our previous KitchenAid and Lodge roundup for options starting from just $4 and with up to 72% in savings. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more household essentials, tool kits, furniture pieces, and more. 

More on the OXO Stainless Steel Tongs:

  • Constructed from brushed stainless steel
  • Locks in closed position for easy storage
  • Cushioned, nonslip handles and thumb rests
  • Large hanging loop for easy storage
  • Safe to use in dishwasher

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

OXO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo is $51...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $...
Save up to 24% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 s...
Banish darkness with two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights ...
Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundle with auto cleaning dock no...
Outfit your Mac or PC with Logitech’s 400-watt Sp...
Official PAC-MAN board game hits Amazon low at $10.50 P...
Amazon launches Valentine’s Day Fire tablet sale ...
Show More Comments

Related

$80 off

This 10-quart digital air fryer oven is down to $50 shipped for today only ($80 off)

$50 Learn More

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

Learn More
Save 24%

Save up to 24% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 speakers from $120

From $120 Learn More
Save 33%

Banish darkness with two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights at $20 each (Save 33%, New low)

$40 Learn More
70% off

Cole Haan Last Chance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
$50 off

Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundle with auto cleaning dock now $50 off + more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $120

Outfit your Mac or PC with Logitech’s 400-watt Speaker System at $100 (Reg. $120)

$100 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 8, 2021 – Save on M1 Mac mini, Samsung Galaxy S21, more

Listen now