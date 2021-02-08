Grab some new OXO Stainless Steel Tongs at the Amazon all-time low: $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $14)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Locking Tongs for just $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14, today’s offer is 57% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the a perfect chance to score a new set. Constructed from brushed stainless steel, this 12-inch set of tongs has cushioned, non-slip handles, a large hanging loop for storage, and is ready for the dishwasher. These tongs also have a handy locking mechanism to keep them in position. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While there are a few options out there for slightly less, like this $5 Prime shipped set, it’s hard to beat the brand-name OXO option here. It carries stellar ratings from thousands and is nearly as affordable as the lesser-known brands found on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new set of tongs, today’s lead deal is very much worth consideration.

For more kitchenware accessory upgrades at a discount, dive into our previous KitchenAid and Lodge roundup for options starting from just $4 and with up to 72% in savings. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more household essentials, tool kits, furniture pieces, and more.

More on the OXO Stainless Steel Tongs:

Constructed from brushed stainless steel

Locks in closed position for easy storage

Cushioned, nonslip handles and thumb rests

Large hanging loop for easy storage

Safe to use in dishwasher

