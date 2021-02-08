FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep your network online when the lights go out: APC 1000VA UPS $100 ($30 off)

-
$30 off $100

Office Depot is offering the APC 1000VA/600W 8-outlet UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector (BX1000M) for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells this UPS for $130 and today’s deal is a match for the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re running a homelab, home office, or just some networking equipment like a router and modem, having a battery backup on your system is an absolute must. This setup includes 1000VA/600W of power and eight individual outlets, four of which are both surge protected and on battery backup, while the other four are just surge protected. I have a similar system keeping all of my networking and server equipment online should a power outage happen. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the AmazonBasics 600VA 8-outlet UPS is a great alternative. While it doesn’t offer as many outlets and it’s around around 33% less power, it’s perfect for smaller desk setups. Coming in at $57.50, you’ll save over 30% from today’s lead deal, while still ensuring your desk and devices are safe from power outages.

However, save even more when you ditch the battery backup aspect all together. Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector is a must-have at the minimum. While you can plug your devices directly into the wall, having them on a surge protector can help keep them from getting damaged from a lightning strike, or even just the breaker blowing. At $25, this should be under every desk keeping electronics protected.

More about APC’s UPS:

  • 1000VA / 600W Backup Battery power supply
  • 8 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 4 UPS Battery Backup with Surge Protection Outlets, and 4 Surge Protector Only Outlets (1080 Joules)
  • Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) instantly corrects low/high voltage fluctuations, and is Active PFC compatible
  • 3-5 Year Battery Life. UPS Replacement Battery for BX1000M sold separately (part # APCRBC158)

