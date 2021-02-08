Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential falls to new low at just $20 to expand your smart home

Lowe’s is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $19.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $50 when not on sale and $25 at Best Buy right now, today’s deal marks the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential provides Google Assistant and an alarm clock in a compact form-factor. You’ll be able to use Assistant to listen to music, set alarms, or command your smart home here. Plus, the digital LCD face shows you the time at a quick glance. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Update 2/8 @ 2:40 PM: JBL is offering its Link View Assistant Smart Display for $84.99 shipped. Down from its $300 original price, today’s deal comes within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.7/5 stars, which largely agrees with our hands-on review.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Echo Flex. While there’s no built-in clock, at $15, it saves a few dollars and is part of Amazon’s Alexa-based ecosystem. Normally, you’d pay $25 for the Echo Flex, meaning that it’s also on sale today, making now a great time to pick one up. If that would fit into your smart home better, this compact speaker mounts to a wall with ease and makes it super simple to issue commands to your lights, plugs, and more.

Given that today’s lead deal ties in with the greater Google Assistant ecosystem, and the Echo Flex is part of Amazon’s smart home platform (should you opt for that), we’ve got another must-see deal for you. Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off Schlage HomeKit smart locks and more. Plus, we recently outlined the best smart plugs for all ecosystems, helping you make the right choice when it comes to choosing what products to buy.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

