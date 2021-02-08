Home Depot takes up to 40% off Schlage HomeKit smart locks and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of smart locks and more by as much as 40%. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Our top pick from the sale is the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with bundled handleset at $199.99. Down from its $290 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 31% discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best values to date. This smart deadbolt from Schlage pairs with a variety of smart home ecosystems like Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Its built-in Bluetooth connectivity pairs with a touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Over 505 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured smart lock just isn’t going to be the right style for your front door, or you’re in the market for something entirely different, be sure to swing by the rest of today’s sale for even more ways to save. With upwards of 40% in savings to be had here, now is a great time to bring a new Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled lock into the mix.

Otherwise, our smart home guide is the place to check for other price cuts on gear for upgrading your setup without having to pay full price. This weekend saw a notable price cut on Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat at $219, which is joined by the HomeKit-enabled meross Smart Garage Door Opener at $30.

Schlage Smart Sense Deadbolt features:

From the moment it leaves the box, this Schlage Smart Sense Deadbolt offers ease and convenience. With battery-powered touchscreen accessibility, you can share access to your guests without them needing a smartphone. You can use the Schlage Sense app to alter access codes and settings, so there’s no need for complex programming. Quickly create and delete access codes for trusted friends and family through the app. Unlock your door using Siri or Alexa, and get even more control with Apple’s Home app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!