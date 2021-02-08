Outfit your Mac or PC with Logitech’s 400-watt Speaker System at $100 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Z623 400-watt Home Speaker System for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the original rate, a $20 savings compared to what they have been fetching, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Logitech speaker set sports 400-watts of power across 2.1-channels. It could prove to be a great PC or Mac upgrade if your audio setup isn’t quite what you’d like it to be. When it comes to connectivity options, you’ll find RCA and 3.5mm inputs along the back. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

Shake up the traditional look with this TaoTronics’ Bluetooth PC Soundbar for $40 when clipping the on-page coupon. Thanks to wireless connectivity, the only cord you’ll have to run is for power. A built-in control knob lets you smoothly adjust value and dedicated buttons make it a cinch to pair Bluetooth devices, pause/play music, and answer hands-free calls.

A pair of headphones may be another solution worth considering. We just spotted a pair of Monoprice Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with ANC for only $35. These can operate for up to 16-hours on a single charge and boast 40mm drivers. Swing by the full deal post to learn more.

Logitech Z623 Speaker System features:

THX-certified 2.1 speaker system brings your music, movies and games to life in immersive studio-quality audio; Satellites: 2 x 35 Watt

2 satellite speakers and a powerful subwoofer deliver sound big enough to fill even large entertainment rooms

400 Watts Peak/200 Watts RMS power delivers amped audio from this 2.1 speaker system

