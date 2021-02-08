FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score some affordable Monoprice Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with ANC for just $35 today

Reg. $43 $35

Monoprice is now offering its BT-300ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancelling for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $43, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate and a great chance to score some active noise cancellation at an extremely affordable rate. This set is currently listed at over $40 via Amazon. They might not be one of those high-end sets, but if it’s just a simple set of over-ears you’re after to block out background noise and for some casual listening, this deal is worth a look. Along with the ANC setup, these wireless cans provide up to 16-hours of playback per charge, built-in call control, a foldable design, and 40mm drivers. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The refurbished Anker Soundcore Life Q20 over-ears are slightly more expensive, but you can achieve a similar setup with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds at $34 shipped. While you could just use come of your savings to score an affordable headphone stand/hanger, either way you’re looking at some of the most affordable headphones out there with active noise cancellations and solid ratings

The headphones deals don’t stop there though. We also have some big-time offers live on the popular Bose models as well as all-time lows on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones, and the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 planar headphones at $630 off. Plus, you’ll find even more in our headphones deal hub right here

More on the Monoprice BT-300ANC Headphones:

  • Active Noise Cancellation: Engage Active Noise Cancellation to block outside noise, such as an airplane engine or other background noise. The external microphones “listen” to the environment and then generate a reverse phase signal that eliminates background noise and lets the music take center stage.
  • Extended Playtime: Experience up to 16 hours of playtime or 18 hours of talk time. Don’t miss a call! You can answer incoming calls with your headphones and your music will automatically resume when the call is finished.

