Banish darkness with two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights at $20 each (Save 33%, New low)

LZHOME INC (96% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 9,000-Lumen LED Garage Lights for $40.23 shipped when coupon code 20DAFKE1 has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Working in dimly-lit areas can easily hinder overall productivity. These incredibly bright lights work extremely hard to banish dark areas by providing up to 9,000-lumens of brightness each. They are powered by a traditional light bulb socket, helping ensure installation is something anyone can tackle. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t need two lights? If not, consider grabbing Tanbaby’s 6,000-Lumen LED Garage Light at $20 when clipping the on-page coupon. Brightness will be downgraded by up to 33%, but many would argue 6,000-lumens is more than enough for a wide variety of setups. This Amazon best-seller is rated 4.8/5 stars by more than 12,000 Amazon shoppers.

Go another direction when grabbing 48-feet of string lighting instead. One of our recent offers will take 43% off, allowing you to dress up your patio or another area for $24. Each bulb boasts a heavy-duty design that’s ready to resist the elements.

LZHOME LED Garage Lights features:

High quality LED produces up to 9000 lumens. Good for large areas, garages, barns, storage rooms, warehouses, and workshops and so on.

5000K color temperature that provides a great indoor lighting experience.

With 3 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads and unique wide-angle design, easy adjust to suit your needs.

