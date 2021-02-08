Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench can uphold 1,000-pounds: $216 ($83 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Weight Bench for $215.98 shipped. That’s up to $83 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium weight bench boasts seven adjustable positions that range from -20º to 85º. Leg extensions can also be tweaked and its solid construction is able to uphold an incredible 1,000-pounds. Foam cushioning is used throughout to ensure comfort during use. Built-in wheels make it easy to roll from one place to another. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit an adjustable design and save big with Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at $55. While not sturdy enough to support 1,000-pounds of weight, it can manage 600-pounds. A compact design makes this a solid choice when trying to free up space for more equipment. Marcy backs this unit with a 2-year warranty.

Keep sweat at bay when you install Amazon’s Rivet Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan for $96. Circulating some air will ensure there’s a bit of a breeze in your workout room, bolstering overall comfort. Amazon shoppers can bag $39 in savings, making this a superb time to strike.

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Bench features:

This weight bench has 7 adjustable positions（-20°, 0°, 15°, 30°, 45°, 60°, 85°) for a variety of workout options.

7 level back rest, 4 level seat and 3 level foam rollers allow for a highly customized workout.

1,000 LB max weight capacity with U-shaped stability support legs lets you bench and press with confidence.

