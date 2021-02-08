FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench can uphold 1,000-pounds: $216 ($83 off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSunny Health & Fitness
Reg. $299 $216

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Weight Bench for $215.98 shipped. That’s up to $83 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium weight bench boasts seven adjustable positions that range from -20º to 85º. Leg extensions can also be tweaked and its solid construction is able to uphold an incredible 1,000-pounds. Foam cushioning is used throughout to ensure comfort during use. Built-in wheels make it easy to roll from one place to another. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit an adjustable design and save big with Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at $55. While not sturdy enough to support 1,000-pounds of weight, it can manage 600-pounds. A compact design makes this a solid choice when trying to free up space for more equipment. Marcy backs this unit with a 2-year warranty.

Keep sweat at bay when you install Amazon’s Rivet Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan for $96. Circulating some air will ensure there’s a bit of a breeze in your workout room, bolstering overall comfort. Amazon shoppers can bag $39 in savings, making this a superb time to strike.

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Bench features:

  • This weight bench has 7 adjustable positions（-20°, 0°, 15°, 30°, 45°, 60°, 85°) for a variety of workout options.
  • 7 level back rest, 4 level seat and 3 level foam rollers allow for a highly customized workout.
  • 1,000 LB max weight capacity with U-shaped stability support legs lets you bench and press with confidence.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Sunny Health & Fitness

About the Author

This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $4...
Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with...
Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger se...
Track 13 body metrics automatically with this Bluetooth...
Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System returns to all-tim...
Get up to 15% off your next Uber Eats order with this A...
Modernize any room with Rivet’s Straight-Blade Ce...
DEWALT’s Air Compressor/Jump Starter Combo is $51...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $40 at Amazon (Save 50%)

$40 Learn More
50% off

Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with deals from $28 at Amazon

From $28 Learn More
New all-time low

Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger see first price cuts from $119.50

$119.50 Learn More

All-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector has short-throw lens that creates 300-inch display

Learn More
45% off

Track 13 body metrics automatically with this Bluetooth smart scale at $16.50 (45% off)

$16.50 Learn More
Save $60

Save up to $60 on Lenovo touchscreen Chromebooks starting at $229

From $229 Learn More
40% off

Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance

+ extra 40% off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: BATTLESHIP, Monopoly, GAME OF LIFE, Cubasis 3, more

FREE+ Learn More