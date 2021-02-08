Track 13 body metrics automatically with this Bluetooth smart scale at $16.50 (45% off)

VALKIA US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey ODEC Bluetooth Smart Scale for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code 5DJK9HQ7 at checkout. Down from $30, today’s deal saves you 45% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this smart scale tracks a multitude of metrics whenever you step on it, including weight, BMI, water percentage, bone density, and much more. It uses Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone and automatically keeps tabs of the aforementioned items. Plus, it can store multiple profiles so it knows who’s standing on it when. Rated 4/5 stars.

However, getting rid of the built-in Bluetooth and writing your weight down manually will save even more. Etekcity’s digital body scale can be picked up for $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’re not just losing out on automatic weight logging here, as it also doesn’t give more in-depth analysis like BMI and other metrics.

If you’re trying to keep up with New Year’s resolutions, then we’ve got another deal you should absolutely check out. Right now, Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench is on sale for $216. This delivers $83 in savings, and the bench is said to support up to 1,000-pounds, meaning it’s perfect for those beginning and already experienced in weight lifting.

ODEC Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Accurate Measurement: High precision sensors and 4 sensitive foot-pads deliver highly precise readings. It has a maximum capacity of 400 lb (180 kg) that can be changed to the following units: kg, lb, and st. Featuring “Step on Technology” so you can weigh yourself anytime effortlessly just by stepping on the scale.

Sync with Fitness App: Download the “AIFit” app through the Apple Store or Google Play to keep track your data. Odec smart digital fat scale, can monitor your health index anytime, anywhere. The user-friendly “AIFit” app can be synced to Apple Health, Google Fit and Samsung Health devices, the data can then be shared with social media networks.

Infant Mode: “Baby Mode” allows parents to safely track the growth of their child. Simply by weighing themselves with the baby in their arms, it removes the adults’ weight and provides the accurate weight of your infant.

