Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C hub has 100W charging passthrough, 4K HDMI, more at $24

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.79 Prime shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $28 here, today’s deal saves you 15%, and matches our last mention. Featuring USB-C charging with 100W passthrough, USB-C data, 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, as well as USB-A 3.0, this hub truly does it all without breaking the bank. Its sleek design easily fits in your backpack, purse, or laptop bag to go anywhere you do. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. While there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here, this is perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $4 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $24 on a hub.

For those who need more ample I/O, did you see Moshi’s new Symbus Mini USB-C hub? It features 4K60 HDMI output, 70W charging passthrough, both SD and microSD, as well as Gigabit Ethernet. The Gigabit connection is really what sets this hub apart from today’s lead deal, and could be what pushes you toward this model instead of the one above.

More about Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub:

Massive Expansion: Get way more out of your MacBook’s USB-C port, with 4k 30Hz HDMI, SD card connectivity, USB-A / USB-C data ports, as well as high-velocity pass-through charging with Power Delivery.

Powerful Pass-Through Charging: Compatible with USB-C Power Delivery to provide high-speed pass-through charging to your laptop at up to 85W.

High-Speed, High-Def: USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 5 Gbps, while an HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz.

