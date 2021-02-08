If you’re using one of Apple’s latest computers, be it a M1-powered MacBook Pro or Air, 16-inch MacBook Pro, or even the Mac mini, then you know the struggle of not being able to use things like USB-A, SD, or 4K HDMI output natively (well, Mac mini can do some of this, but MacBooks can’t.) Moshi, a well-known player in the mobile accessory industry, recently launched its brand-new compact USB-C hub, the Symbus Mini. This hub features ample connectivity in a compact form-factor, ensuring that you’ll be able to use whatever I/O you need for work without having to lug around something big, bulky, and heavy.

Wield 4K HDMI, 70W USB-C Power Delivery passthrough charging, more while on-the-go work

While your MacBook has two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports on it, you won’t find any other I/O built into the laptop. Because of this, many have started carrying around a plethora of adapters or “dongles” to get work done. Moshi’s latest dock aims to consolidate those dongles and adapters down to just one device: the Symbus Mini. With 4K HDMI 2.0, you’ll be able to output HDR content from your laptop with ease. This can be very useful if you have a larger project to work on and need more screen real estate than what the built-in display can provide.

But, now that one of your USB-C ports is taken up, you lose the ability to charge, right? Wrong. This dock also features up to 70W USB-C Power Delivery pass-through charging, which is enough to keep even the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s power-hungry battery happy. Not convinced? I’ve been using a 87W charging with my 16-inch MacBook Pro since August and haven’t had a single issue. 70W is more than enough to keep your laptop going, even under fairly tough loads. If you’re going to be running the computer wide-open for a long period of time, however, using the included charger is recommended. But, if you use that alongside the Symbus Mini, you’re still only taking up two ports on your computer while accomplishing several tasks at once.

The ports don’t stop there: Enjoy Ethernet, USB, and SD connectivity with the Moshi Symbus Mini

If HDMI and charging capabilities isn’t enough for your needs, don’t worry, Moshi has you covered. Alongside the HDMI 2.0 port and USB-C Power Delivery passthrough, you’ll also find two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports that support up to 5Gbps speeds, alongside Gigabit Ethernet and SD/microSD slots to round out the abilities here. Plus, Thunderbolt 3 compatibility allows you to use this with all computers, be it standard USB-C or Thunderbolt. Moshi even built-in a magnetic cable management system that easily keeps the USB-C cable hidden when not in-use and always at-the-ready when it’s time to work.

Pricing and availability

The Moshi Symbus Mini USB-C Dock will retail for $99.95.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!