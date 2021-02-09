Apple launches new $5 Valentine’s Day movie sale, more starting at $1

Apple is kicking off the week today with a fresh collection of movie deals headlined by a selection of romance flicks and rom-coms just in time for Valentine’s Day. Prices start at $5 here, with a collection of films to expand your library ahead of the weekend. That’s on top of a series of thrillers and other films on sale this week, as well as the latest $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks from this week’s promotion.
Apple starts the week with Valentine’s Day sale
You’ll find a number of films on sale today for $4.99 from the usual $15 to $20 price tags. These are some of the best prices we’ve seen to date on these titles, with today’s sale making it a great time to expand your digital library with some fresh content. Here are our top picks:
- La La Land
- The Princess Bride
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Valentine’s Day
- High Fidelity
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Love Actually
- Can You Keep A Secret?
Thrillers and more
- The Silence of the Lambs: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Hannibal: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Mulan: $10 (Reg. $20
- Dreamland: $10 (Reg. $20
- Fifty Shades 3-Movie Bundle: $20 (Reg. $50)
Alongside all of the dramady deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Echo Boomers. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller title.
