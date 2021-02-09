FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple launches new $5 Valentine’s Day movie sale, more starting at $1

Apple is kicking off the week today with a fresh collection of movie deals headlined by a selection of romance flicks and rom-coms just in time for Valentine’s Day. Prices start at $5 here, with a collection of films to expand your library ahead of the weekend. That’s on top of a series of thrillers and other films on sale this week, as well as the latest $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks from this week’s promotion.

Apple starts the week with Valentine’s Day sale

You’ll find a number of films on sale today for $4.99 from the usual $15 to $20 price tags. These are some of the best prices we’ve seen to date on these titles, with today’s sale making it a great time to expand your digital library with some fresh content. Here are our top picks:

Thrillers and more

Alongside all of the dramady deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Echo Boomer‪s‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller title.

