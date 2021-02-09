FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dyson’s V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum up to $150 off at $250 shipped (Today only)

-
Reg. $400 $250

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $400 at Best Buy, this is as much as $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model starts at $328 via Amazon right now as well. Along with its ability to transform into a handheld vacuum, this cordless vac provides up to 30-minutes of “high-powered suction” as well as a bagless design and a “hygienic dirt ejector” that allows you to empty the dustbin without getting your hands dirty. The V7 motor is ideal for hard floors and carpets alongside a host of included attachments including the docking station, crevice tool, and a combination option. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner. It comes in at $110 shipped on Amazon where it carries stellar reviews from over 32,000 Amazon customers. This one will never run out of juice during a cleaning session, saves you $140, and also features a series of tools for hard-to-reach areas. 

Just be sure to browse through our previous vacuum roundup where you’ll find stick vacs at under $20, other Dyson models, and more. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional offers on items for around the house including kitchenware, DIY tool kits, various furniture pieces, outdoor gear, and much more.

More on the Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vac:

Remove dirt and pet hair from carpets with this cordless Dyson vacuum. It weighs less than 6 lbs. for easy maneuverability and transforms into a handheld vac for cleaning stairs and upholstery. This Dyson vacuum is powered by LiIon batteries for 30 minutes of high-powered suction, and it has a six-minute Max mode for tough cleaning tasks. Cyclonic technology separates dirt from the air, preventing it from clogging filters and ensuring consistently strong suction power.

