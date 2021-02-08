FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BISSELL 3-in-1 Stick/Handheld Vac now just $20 at Walmart + more from $70

Walmart is now offering the BISSELL 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum for $19.86 with free shipping in orders over $35, or with a Walmart+ account. Regularly up to $29 at Walmart with similar models fetching as much as $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to bring a stick vacuum home for under $20. While this might be a corded solution, it will never run out of juice on you in the middle of cleaning and costs about as much as a few fancy cups of coffee. Weighing less than 4-pounds and featuring a 15-foot cable, this model is ideal for quick clean-ups and converse into a handheld vacuum alongside its bagless design. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Walmart customers. More deals and details below. 

But if you’re anything like me, you would rather have something like this discounted Roborock S4 Max robo vacuum do the job for you. Then, head over to our home goods guide for even more and be sure to check out our coverage of the iRobot Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal as well as Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vac

The three ways to use the BISSELL 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum, New and Improved Version of 38B1. The 3-in-1 Vac can be used as a lightweight stick vacuum on carpet, area rugs and hard floors. Then you can quickly remove the Quick-Release Handle and keep the foot attached for convenient stair cleaning. And finally, by removing both the handle and the foot, you can use it as a hand vacuum on countertops or upholstery.

