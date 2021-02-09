Callaway, PGA Tour, more extra 25% off during Golf Apparel Shop’s Clearance Event

The Golf Apparel Shop offers extra 25% off clearance items from top brands including Callaway, PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $90 or more. Get ready for the golf season with the men’s PGA Tour Active 5-Pocket Pants that are currently marked down to $27 and originally were priced at $75. These pants were designed to be comfortable with stretch material and a lightweight fabric. They’re available in several color options and they will pair nicely with polos, t-shirts, pullovers, or dress shirts alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Golf Apparel customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

The Nautica Winter Clearance takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles including outerwear, pullovers, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!