Today we are taking our first look at the new JLab Talk USB microphones. The brand is taking its expertise in the affordable audio gear space into the world of USB microphones with three new models known as Talk Go, Talk, and Talk Pro. Starting at $49, these new mics enter as a great choice for folks looking to up their recording quality from built-in solutions at an affordable rate. Head below for a closer look.

New JLab Talk USB microphones

The new JLab Talk USB microphones are designed with a focus on “gaming, streaming, and online calls,” as well as for “podcast and professional-level recording.” The new microphone lineup boasts USB-C connectivity as well as 24-bit recording resolutions (more on this below), 3.5mm headphone jacks for “zero-latency” monitoring, a quick mute button, and the included 5/8-inch mount foldable tripod-style stand for your desktop.

Along with plug-and-play compatibility with Mac and PC right out of the box, each of the mics features various recording pickup patterns for various situations, but from there each of the mics brings different things to the table.

According to the press release, the new JLab Talk USB microphones focus on different use-case scenarios and feature increasingly more pickup patterns. The portable-focused Talk Go is just that and is designed for a mobile setup with a focus on “calling, streaming, and podcasting.” Next in the line is the JLab Talk, which “ups the ante” with three condensers and four directional options for folks with more demanding recording requirements (multiple/varied sources or capturing discussions, etc.). And lastly, we have the “professional-grade” Talk Pro, which is essentially the same as the mid-tier Talk model but with a longer included USB-C cable and increased sample rates, from 96k to 192k, offering a more high-fidelity capture of the source frequencies.

The new JLab Talk USB microphones are now available on Amazon with pricing as follows: Talk Go for $49, Talk for $99, and high-end Talk Pro for $149.

9to5Toys‘ take

The USB microphone market is quite a busy one with options across just about every price range. While higher-end options from Apogee and the more affordable Blue Microphones models are standouts for me personally, it will be interesting to see if the new JLab offerings, especially the sub-$50 model, can keep up. There’s no reason why I would think they won’t, and that $49 price tag is just going to get lower and lower throughout the year, making the new JLab Talk USB microphones one of the most affordable options from a trusted audio brand out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!