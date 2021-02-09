FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft discounts La La Land, Twilight, Overboard, more to just $5 each

$5

Microsoft’s weekly $5 movie specials are back with another wide selection of great films. You’ll find that La La Land with Bonus Scenes is available for just $4.99 during this sale. For comparison, the SD copy of this movie goes for $10 at Google Play, with today’s deal netting you the 1080p version. La La Land is the winner of six Academy Awards, including best director as well as the recipient of seven Golden Globe Awards. This cinematic masterpiece stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as Mia and Sebastian who are an actress and jazz musician both pursuing their Hollywood dreams. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for even more movie deals, but Microsoft’s landing page holds every movie on sale today.

More $5 movies:

Did you miss out on Apple’s Valentine’s Day sale? Well, there are movies priced as low as $5 and rentals from $1, including The Princess Bride, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and many more. These discounts won’t last long though, so if you’re interested, be sure to act fast.

More about La La Land:

Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Director for writer/director Damien Chazelle, and winner of a record-breaking 7 Golden Globe® Awards, LA LA LAND is more than the most acclaimed movie of the year – it’s a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams – and finding each other – in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams, and love.

