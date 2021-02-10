Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook packs the Google Play Store and 10-hours of battery at $200

Staples is offering the Acer 311 11.6-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $260 directly and $230 at Amazon where today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $28. If you’re looking for a laptop to browse Facebook, answer emails, and watch WandaVision, this is a fantastic choice. It runs Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially the Chrome browser with plugins and apps. It can boot up “in seconds” and even delivers access to over 2,000,000 Android applications from the Google Play Store. your purchase also includes 100GB of Google Drive space automatically, assisting the built-in 32GB eMMC storage with additional room. You’ll enjoy up to 10-hours of battery life before it’s time to plug-in again. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $10 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Looking for something a bit more powerful? Well, earlier today we spotted a PC gaming desktop that’ll do quite well for your needs. It sports an 8-core i7 and RTX 2070 GPU, making it perfect for gaming, video editing, and more. Right now, it’s down to just $809, which is a fantastic price for something as high-end as this machine is today.

More about Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook which means you can edit download and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs Sheets and Slides

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!