This Lenovo ThinkStation comes with an 8-core i7 and RTX 2070 for $809

VIPOutlet is offering the Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Desktop with 3GHz i7/16GB/256GB/1TB at $809.10 shipped with the code 10VIPFIRST at checkout. For comparison, a similar (but not as upgraded of a system) at Best Buy retailed for $1,359 before selling out there. While it may be hard to get your hands on graphics cards right now, this purchase will net you a full system that’s completely capable of handling just about anything you throw at it. The 8-core processor is accompanied by 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD, and a stunning RTX 2070. That’s right, you’re getting full ray tracing abilities here with a fairly decent card to start things off with. This is a fantastic way to get started in PC gaming or even upgrade your current rig. Similar systems are rated 5/5 stars at Best Buy, and Lenovo is well-reviewed elsewhere.

If you don’t need gaming performance, then Acer’s Aspire desktop features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage. This is more than enough for the average user and will last you years before it’s time to upgrade again. Plus, at just $545, it’s a bargain of a price when compared to today’s lead deal.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out our PC gaming guide. Right now we’re featuring deals from Razer, CORSAIR, and many other companies. This guide is constantly being updated, so be sure to check back often for more PC gaming deals.

More about Lenovo’s ThinkStation P330:

Lenovo ThinkStation P330 (2nd Gen) Desktop: Increase productivity with this Lenovo ThinkStation workstation. The Intel Core i7-9700 processor and 16GB of RAM work together to run multiple programs simultaneously, and the RTX 2070 graphics offer clear visuals. This Lenovo ThinkStation workstation has a 256GB SSD that ensures fast startup times, letting you jump into work sessions quickly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!