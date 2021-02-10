Amazon 1-day Vantrue dash camera sale with models starting from $136 (Up to $50 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vantrue (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 20% off its vehicle dash cameras. You can score the Vantrue S1 4K Dual Dash Cam setup for $143.99 shipped. Regularly $180, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, matching the all-time low, and the best we can find. This bundle provides front and rear cameras with 1080p 30fps resolutions (or 4K 24fps with single front-side recording) as well as night vision, parking mode recording with motion detection, and built-in GPS data. Along with support for up to 256GB microSD card storage, this system will auto overwrite unimportant recordings to leave space for more. An 18-month warranty is included along with the 4+ star rating from hundreds. More deals and details below.

For something far more affordable, take a look at the APEMAN 1080P FHD DVR Dash Cam at $45 shipped. This one is a best-seller at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 25,000 customers. This system is limited to a front-facing camera, but provides much of the same features as today’s lead deal otherwise.

Browse through the rest of today’s Vantrue Gold Box sale for additional models. If you’re looking for something even more robust there is up to $50 in savings on a series of other 4K-ready models right here.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on this particularly affordable backup camera system at just over $29 and be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

More on the Vantrue S1 4K Dual Dash Cam:

The front and rear cameras simultaneously capture the road front (170°) and rear (160°) in crystal details at FHD 1920x1080P 30fps. Single front recording captures crystal clear video at 4k 2880*2160P/24FPS or 1920*1080P/60FPS, which provides clearly license plate even at high speeds. The built-in GPS module allows you to check the exact driving route, speed (in KMH or MPH) and location on Google Maps with our Windows and Mac compatible GPS viewer, which will provides further additional evidence if an accident occur.

