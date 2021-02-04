Finally add a backup camera to your car for less than $30 at Amazon

AccflyDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Backup Camera Kit for $29.24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $58 regular going rate and $39 current list price, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your vehicle doesn’t have a backup camera yet, it’s time to add one. This budget-focused kit includes both the camera and display for the inside of your car, ensuring that it’ll work whether your radio is built to handle video input or not. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Ready to put your phone on the dash to use it for navigation and hands-free calling? Well, right now, we’re tracking Mpow’s dash-mount phone holder on sale for under $12 at Amazon. It’ll easily turn your smartphone into a mounted navigation device and help keep your eyes on the road.

More about Accfly’s Backup Camera Kit:

4.3 inch monitor screen, HD color rear view camera, adjusts contrast and brightness, show the image clearly. The car kit has two video inputs V1/V2, V2 video input will have priority (reverse camera) for safety.

