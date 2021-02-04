FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Finally add a backup camera to your car for less than $30 at Amazon

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
50% off $29

AccflyDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Backup Camera Kit for $29.24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $58 regular going rate and $39 current list price, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your vehicle doesn’t have a backup camera yet, it’s time to add one. This budget-focused kit includes both the camera and display for the inside of your car, ensuring that it’ll work whether your radio is built to handle video input or not. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Ready to put your phone on the dash to use it for navigation and hands-free calling? Well, right now, we’re tracking Mpow’s dash-mount phone holder on sale for under $12 at Amazon. It’ll easily turn your smartphone into a mounted navigation device and help keep your eyes on the road.

More about Accfly’s Backup Camera Kit:

4.3 inch monitor screen, HD color rear view camera, adjusts contrast and brightness, show the image clearly. The car kit has two video inputs V1/V2, V2 video input will have priority (reverse camera) for safety.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon slashes Lenovo, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low ...
This wood and glass desk/console table is down to $85 a...
Cooler Master’s sleek RGB Gaming Keyboard falls t...
Regain desk space by mounting your monitor on this arti...
Save up to 26% on Samsung USB-C SSDs: T7 Touch 1TB $170...
Skip Hop Greenwich Diaper Bag drops to $58 shipped at A...
Add USB-A, 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, and more to your MacBoo...
Beats Pill+ charges with Lightning, wields a 12-hour ba...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits Amazon all-time low at under $12

$12 Learn More
33% off

Crosstour’s 1080p dash camera sports a low-profile design at its best price yet of just $20

$20 Learn More
$67 off

Amazon slashes Lenovo, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $12 (Up to $67 off)

From $12 Learn More

UniFi Diary: 2021 Ubiquiti upgrades, Wi-Fi 6, Dream Machine Pro, and more

Read more Learn More
50% off

Get in the juicer game for just $50 with this steel centrifugal extractor at 50% off

$50 Learn More
Reg. $110

This wood and glass desk/console table is down to $85 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

$85 Learn More
38% off

Cooler Master’s sleek RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $75 (Save 38%), more from $43

From $43 Learn More
Review

Tested: Hands-on with Oakywood’s walnut and polycarbonate iPhone 12 Bumper Case

Learn More