Dyson delivers ‘strongest suction’ with Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vac, now $100 off

Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. Matched at Dyson. That’s $100 off and marks the lowest price in new condition we have tracked since July. Dirt and debris won’t stand a chance with this Dyson vacuum. The company touts it as having the “strongest suction of any vacuum,” ensuring your floors will be as clean as possible. This means it is ready for homes with pets, wielding enough power to “dig out dirt, hair, and allergens.” A 35-foot power cord allows you to tackle multiple rooms without needing to switch outlets very often. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to also grab Bissell’s Turboclean Powerbrush Pet Carpet Cleaner at $90. Adding this to your repertoire is a great way to breathe new life into aging carpets. Bissell touts that it can “clean powerfully” and is able to “remove tough stains and pet messes.” It’s an Amazon best-seller and has received an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from more than 20,000 reviewers.

And if you’re willing to overlook the lead deal, we’ve got a roundup of vacuum discounts priced as low as $20. Brands include Bissell, Hoover, Shark, and more. Also, be sure to peek at our home goods guide to find other deals that may pair nicely with your new vacuum cleaner.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean features:

  • Strongest suction of any vacuum. Suction tested to ASTM F558 at the cleaner head, dust-loaded against upright market.
  • Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.
  • Engineered for homes with pets: With features and tools that dig out dirt, hair and allergens everywhere your pet gets

