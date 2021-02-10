FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GOOLOO’s portable 1200A jump starter is a must for road trips at $45.50

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A 18000mAh SuperSafe Portable Jump Starter for $45.49 shipped with the code HY34XIB9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $70, today’s deal saves you $24.50 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With enough power to jump-start an engine of 7.0L with gas or 5.5L with diesel, this portable battery is a must for any road trip. It’ll also work as a 18000mAh portable power bank to recharge your iPhone or iPad while on-the-go, providing dual-function in your car. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Avoid having a dead battery altogether when you pick up the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It’s yours for just $20 Prime shipped and will keep your battery topped-off and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice.

Need to power your smartphone, tablet, or laptop while on-the-go? Well, RAVPower’s 30000mAh 100W Portable Power Station is the perfect tool for the job. Spotted earlier today, it’s on sale for $85 right now which saves you 32% from its normal going rate. You’ll find a full-sized AC plug as well as a 60W USB-C PD port to top off your devices, making this a great tool to keep in your laptop bag.

GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (1200A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup,snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

