RAVPower’s 30000mAh 100W Portable Power Station falls to $85 (Save 32%), more from $76

Save 32%

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 30000mAh 100W Portable Power Station for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $125, today’s offer saves you 32% and marks a new all-time low. This portable power station from RAVPower packs a 30000mAh battery for refueling all of the gear in your everyday carry, as well as light appliances and the like with a full AC outlet. It touts 100W overall output, which is headlined by a 60W USB-C PD port for charging up MacBooks and more, as well as a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Over 530 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the RAVPower 20000mAh 80W Power Station for $76.54. Down from its $87 going rate, todays’ offer isn’t as deep of a discount as the lead deal, but delivers over $10 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Sporting an internal 20000mAh battery, this portable power station packs a full AC outlet alongside 80W of overall output, a 30W USB-C PD port, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

While this Amazon AA/AAA battery charger is certainly worth a look at $11, you’ll find other ways to upgrade your kit in our smartphone accessories guide. This morning’s roundup was headlined by a notable price cut on the iOttie iON Wireless Go Qi Power Bank at $32 and is joined by a collection of other everyday carry upgrades from $6.

RAVPower 30000mAh Portable Power Station features:

Charge mobile devices, laptops, Drone , Mini Fridge, Small Fan, Vacuum Cleaner, Nintendo Switch, GoPro, Camera Battery and small appliances. Great for camping /travelling / hunting or to help as an emergency power source 30000mAh internal battery capacity charges iphone 12 pro 6.4 times, Galaxy S20 4.5 times, iPad Pro 2018 2.5 times. Enjoy almost a week of use, perfect for travel, business and school. Item Weight : 2.2 pounds

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

