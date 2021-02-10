LG’s 43-inch 4K monitor can split four inputs into individual displays + has USB-C 60W PD at $500

BuyDig is offering the LG 43-inch 4K HDMI/USB-C Monitor for $499.99 shipped with the code WLN230 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $600 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $69, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This monitor has several interesting features, like USB-C with 60W PD charging alongside four HDMI inputs. What’s most interesting is that this screen can split the display into four smaller 1080p sections to show multiple input sources at one time. This is great if you need a camera viewing station, multiple consoles at once for the kids, or just love to play with completely unnecessary tech. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

In the market for an UltraWide instead of a massive 43-inch behemoth? Well, VIOTEK’s 34-inch curved display features a 1080p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate. Coming in at $300 on Amazon, you’re saving an additional $200 when comparing this to today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that the 34-inch measurement is across a 21:9 ratio, meaning that this will be quite a bit smaller than the LG monitor above in terms of screen real estate.

Looking for something higher-end? Well, Apple’s 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR is currently down to its best price in the past five months. Right now, you’re saving $275 from its normal going rate, making today a fantastic time to strike if you’re after ultra-high resolution and a premium build quality.

More about LG’s 43-inch Monitor:

43” UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display

Usb Type C connectivity

HDR10 support

4x HDMI inputs

10W x 2Ch built-in speakers

Four screen split – picture in Picture

