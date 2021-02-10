FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR falls to best price in 5 months at $275 off

-
AmazonApplemac accessories
$275 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR for $4,723.95 shipped. Usually fetching $4,999, today’s offer amounts to $275 in savings, beats our previous mention from the ongoing Adorama sale by $125, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. This is also the first notable price cut since September. Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not as deep of a display, you can also complete the package on the Pro Display XDR by picking up Apple’s Pro Stand for $981.77 at Amazon. Down from its $999 going rate, this is another chance to save on upgrading your Mac workstation. Otherwise, opt for the Apple VESA Mount Adapter to pair its high-end display with a stand of your choice.

Then go swing by our Apple guide for even more markdowns. This morning saw select iMac models at all-time lows with $199 in savings attached, which are joined by all of the price cuts in this Apple sale over at Adorama. Not to mention, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s new MagSafe Charger at $34.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

The Apple 32″ Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display is built with a 32″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 6016 by 3384 6K resolution with Retina display technology that produces crisp, vivid images. As somewhat of a one-size-fits-all solution, the Pro Display XDR is well suited for multitasking and its 6K resolution with a 32″ viewing area is plenty to work with. For photo and design-focused users, it’s a large canvas that lets you fit all your content, tools, and anything else you’d like, on one screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

mac accessories

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

The North Face, Arc’teyx, more up to 55% off duri...
Latest Anker sale discounts USB-C PD GaN chargers, spea...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $...
Save up to $300 on WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup ...
Insignia 70-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition now $...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and more from $32 Prime shipped...
New all-time lows arrive on TP-Link’s latest Deco mes...
Family sleepwear Gold Box from $9: Pajama pants, matchi...
Show More Comments

Related

From $10

Adorama discounts M1 MacBook Air 512GB to $1,190 + Pro Display XDR at $150 off, more

Shop now Learn More
Orig. $459

Apple’s prev-gen. 10.2-inch iPad Cellular falls to $330 (Refurb, Orig. $459)

$330 Learn More
Amazon lows

Amazon clears out latest iMacs with all-time lows from $1,100 (Up to $199 off)

$199 off Learn More

Sonnet launches new eGPU docks with support for Pro Display XDR, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts USB-C PD GaN chargers, speakers, and more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $17, Collection of Mana $20, more

$17 Learn More
Save $300

Save up to $300 on WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup starting at $250

From $250 Learn More