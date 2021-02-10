Apple’s 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR falls to best price in 5 months at $275 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR for $4,723.95 shipped. Usually fetching $4,999, today’s offer amounts to $275 in savings, beats our previous mention from the ongoing Adorama sale by $125, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. This is also the first notable price cut since September. Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not as deep of a display, you can also complete the package on the Pro Display XDR by picking up Apple’s Pro Stand for $981.77 at Amazon. Down from its $999 going rate, this is another chance to save on upgrading your Mac workstation. Otherwise, opt for the Apple VESA Mount Adapter to pair its high-end display with a stand of your choice.

Then go swing by our Apple guide for even more markdowns. This morning saw select iMac models at all-time lows with $199 in savings attached, which are joined by all of the price cuts in this Apple sale over at Adorama. Not to mention, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s new MagSafe Charger at $34.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

The Apple 32″ Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display is built with a 32″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 6016 by 3384 6K resolution with Retina display technology that produces crisp, vivid images. As somewhat of a one-size-fits-all solution, the Pro Display XDR is well suited for multitasking and its 6K resolution with a 32″ viewing area is plenty to work with. For photo and design-focused users, it’s a large canvas that lets you fit all your content, tools, and anything else you’d like, on one screen.

