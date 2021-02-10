Logitech’s Chrome OS/Android Multi-Device Keyboard plunges to $35.50 (Reg. $50, New low)

Amazon is offering the Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for $35.56 shipped. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This Logitech wireless keyboard can pair over Bluetooth or by using its included 2.4GHz USB receiver. It’s actually made with Chrome OS in mind, ensuring you will find handy shortcut keys for “Google Assistant, search, launcher and media keys.” A slim, modern, and minimalistic design make this a slam dunk that’s ready to elevate the look of many setups. There’s even a built-in smartphone holder, paving the way for quick and easy typing between Chrome OS and your Android phone. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Update 2/10 @ 12:54 PM: Microsoft is currently offering the Kingston HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse for $32.99 shipped. Normally $47 at Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could spend quite a bit less on OMOTON’s Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard at $18 (clip the on-page coupon). This highly-affordable alternative wirelessly pairs with a majority of Bluetooth-enabled devices. More than 16,500 Amazon customers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And if you happen to be an iPhone or iPad user, take a moment and look at the fresh batch of Apple accessory discounts we’ve found. Standout examples of what you’ll find include Apple’s Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, its space gray Magic Trackpad 2, and many other offers priced from $16. Swing by our Apple guide to unravel even more related discounts.

Logitech K580 Slim Wireless Keyboard features:

Chrome OS edition keyboard with Google Assistant, search, launcher and media keys for easy access

The slim profile and modern minimalist design transforms your keyboard into a visual statement that will elevate your desk setup

Enjoy long battery life thanks to an auto-sleep feature that kicks in when you’re not typing — plus a strong, reliable wireless range up to 10m through Bluetooth or the included 2.4GHz USB receiver

