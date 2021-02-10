Philips Hue launches rare 15% off home theater sale: Sync Box, Lightstrip Plus, Play Bar, more

Philips Hue has now launched a 15% off mix and match sale on a selection of its Hue Entertainment products. Just add two or more of the eligible products from this landing page to your cart in order to lock-in the discount. Shipping is free across the board. Throughout the sale you’ll find various ways to expand your Hue setup into the home theater ranging from light strips and TV backlighting accessories to its Sync box that powers the entire adaptive experience. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our top pick would be to grab the Play HDMI Sync Box and combine it with a pair of Play Light Bars, with the entire package dropping down to $305.98. Normally you’d pay $360 for both of the accessories with today’s offer marking a rare price cut and the best discount in well over six months.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box expands your setup into the home theater by translating what’s shown on screen into ambient lighting throughout your setup. It supports 4K HDR10 passthrough with four HDMI ports and pairs wonderfully with the two Play Light Bars for kickstarting the immersive movie-watching experience. Rated 4/5 stars from over over 1,000 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Be sure to shop the entire sale right here for all of the different ways you can expand your Philips Hue setup. Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more ways to grow your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

