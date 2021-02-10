Save up to 32% on SanDisk 1TB microSDXC cards starting at $180

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC Card for $179.99 shipped. Usually fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest since November. Supporting up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card for $224.99. Down from $330, you’re saving 32% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over two months. Delivering the same amount of storage as the lead deal, this microSD card packs even quicker 160MB/s transfer speeds for those who plan on leveraging it for storing 4K videos, or any other use case that demands the higher file transfers. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Regardless of which option you go with, a great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $13. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 2,900 having left a 4.6/5 star rating.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC Card features:

Designed for capturing Full HD video and still photos using Android smartphones and tablets, as well as other microSD photo and video cameras, the 1TB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card from SanDisk features a storage capacity of 1TB and takes advantage of the UHS-I bus to support read speeds of up to 120 MB/s. This card also supports the Class 10 standard, which guarantees minimum write speeds will not drop below 10 MB/s.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!