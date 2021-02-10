Amazon offers Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Pants for $27 shipped (Reg. $45), more

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pants for $26.99 shipped. Regularly these pants are priced at $45 and today’s rate is matched with the all-time low. The rival fleece material was designed to be lightweight, breathable, and infused with stretch for added comfort. It also has an elastic waistband and an internal drawcord for a perfect fit. These pants are great for lounging, workouts, or casual wear. Plus, they’re nice to be worn during any season. You can also choose from several fun color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the 6-Pack Under Armour Performance Tech No Show Socks for $17. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $22 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for pairing with running shoes and the no-show design is fashionable. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Pants feature:

Ultra-soft, 230g cotton-blend fleece. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast.

Armour Fleece is light, breathable & stretches for superior mobility.

Soft inner layer traps heat to keep you warm & comfortable.

Encased elastic waistband with internal drawcord.

Open hand pockets with right-side internal phone pocket. Straight leg fit. Woven patch logo. Inseam: 31″.

