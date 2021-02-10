FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Pants for $27 shipped (Reg. $45), more

-
AmazonFashion
$27 Reg. $45

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pants for $26.99 shipped. Regularly these pants are priced at $45 and today’s rate is matched with the all-time low. The rival fleece material was designed to be lightweight, breathable, and infused with stretch for added comfort. It also has an elastic waistband and an internal drawcord for a perfect fit. These pants are great for lounging, workouts, or casual wear. Plus, they’re nice to be worn during any season. You can also choose from several fun color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the 6-Pack Under Armour Performance Tech No Show Socks for $17. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $22 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for pairing with running shoes and the no-show design is fashionable. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Pants feature:

  • Ultra-soft, 230g cotton-blend fleece. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 
  • Armour Fleece is light, breathable & stretches for superior mobility. 
  •  Soft inner layer traps heat to keep you warm & comfortable. 
  • Encased elastic waistband with internal drawcord.
  • Open hand pockets with right-side internal phone pocket. Straight leg fit. Woven patch logo. Inseam: 31″.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Add some retro gaming vibes to your AirPods with elago&...
Amazon’s in-house AA/AAA Battery Charger is 25% o...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assista...
Timbuk2’s premium leather Cask Backpack hits $65....
Levi’s, Lucky Brand, more up to 70% off during Ha...
Wemo’s latest Mini Smart Plug expands your HomeKi...
Dyson delivers ‘strongest suction’ with Bal...
Logitech’s Chrome OS/Android Multi-Device Keyboar...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $17

Under Armour Heatgear Tech Socks for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $17), more

$9 Learn More
Reg. up to $17

Add some retro gaming vibes to your AirPods with elago’s AW5 cases from $13

From $13 Learn More

Green Deals: WORX 40V cordless lawn mower with two batteries for $150.50, more

Learn More
25% off

Amazon’s in-house AA/AAA Battery Charger is 25% off, now $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More
Orig. $120

This WORX 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum is a yardwork must-have at $38 (Refurb, Orig. $120)

$38 Learn More
Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $230 (Save $50)

$230 Learn More
Reg. $45

Add a touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for just $20 shipped (Today only, Reg. $45)

$20 Learn More
$100 off

LG’s 43-inch 4K monitor can split four inputs into individual displays + has USB-C 60W PD at $500

$500 Learn More