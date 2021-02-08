FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance with promo code FROST40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Get outdoors with the Downlight Vest for men. This style is currently marked down to $107 and originally was priced at $179. Whether you’re wearing workout wear or a casual outfit, this vest is versatile to dress up or down. It also features three zippered pockets to store essentials and it’s highly-packable, which is nice for storing away or traveling. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 100 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Plus, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Cirruslite Down Vest is currently marked down to just $34. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Lululemon offers up to 60% off during its End of Season Sale with deals from $20.

