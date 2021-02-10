FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wemo’s latest Mini Smart Plug expands your HomeKit setup for just $20 (Save 20%)

-
Reg. $25 $20

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug V3 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching the third-best price cut to date. The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For $20, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a HomeKit smart plug. Even going with a less well-known brand won’t get you close to the price of today’s deal. But if you mainly rely on Alexa or Assistant, going with this well-reviewed smart plug for $9 at Amazon means you can make out for even less.

Or for some additional alternatives, be sure to check out our feature on the best smart plugs for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. The featured Wemo offering made the cut, alongside quite a few other models. Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more deals today.

Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug features:

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.

