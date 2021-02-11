ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono 3D Printer creates 5- by 3- by 6.5-inch models at a low of $229

ANYCUBIC is offering its Photon Mono 3D Printer for $229 shipped. Also at Amazon for $1 more. Down from its normal going rate of $300 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This 3D printer features the ability to create objects at up to 5.11- by 3.14- by 6.49-inches, which is quite large for a model of this size. There’s a 6.08-inch monochrome LCD so you can see what’s going on and this printer can create “2.5x faster” than others in its category. This is great for rapid prototyping or for those who just don’t have the patience to wait for hours on end for a single print to finish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer to save a bit of cash. This model ditches the enclosed design and faster print speeds for an open build. It comes in at $206 on Amazon right now, which saves you an additional $24 over the ANYCUBIC model above. This model features a bed that’s capable of 8.66- by 8.66- by 9.84-inch prints, which is larger than today’s lead deal. However, given that it prints a bit slower, and you’ll have to assemble it yourself, this might not be the best option for you.

Ready to tackle your first 3D printing project? Simon went over some of his first 3D printing projects and covered what software he uses along with some best practices. So, be sure to give his guide a look before you get started.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 3D Printer features:

2.5X Faster Resin 3D Printer,ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 3D Printer’s printing speed is 2.5X faster than the regular 3d printers

High Accuracy and Strong Stability, ANYCUBIC Photon Mono LCD screen Adopts matrix parallel light source 15 pcs lamp beads, is able to carry out uniform exposure, improve the quality of models, Z-axis guide rail structure and stepper motor have better stability, with an accuracy of 0.01mm

Outstanding Prints And Easy To Use, Off-line printing function with size 5.11″(L) x 3.14″(W) x 6.49″(H) / 130 x 80 x165MM, Photon Mono resin 3d printer uses a removable one-piece transparent cover to make the internal space of the machine, and the printer can be set to stop printing immediately after opening the cover

