Aukey’s mechanical keyboards feature RGB, blue or red switches, more at $32

-
Amazon
$8 off $32

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Blue Switches for $31.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find that this saves you $8 from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using the keyboard that came with your computer, it’s time to upgrade. Blue switches are clicky and tactile, which is my favorite. Plus, no gaming setup is complete without ample RGB. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also found that Aukey via Amazon is offering its Red LED Mechanical Keyboard with Red Switches for $31.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down the same $8, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this model ditches clicky tactile switches for smooth linear alternatives, which could be something that you prefer. Also, you’ll lose out on RGB coloring, but if your system has a red theme, this will blend right in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit understated? Well, the deal we found on Logitech’s solar-powered Mac keyboard could be just the thing. It’s tailored toward Apple users, meaning there’s a Command button instead of Windows. Plus, being solar-powered, you won’t have to worry about changing the batteries. Right now, it’s on sale for $44.50, which saves you just over $10.

More about Aukey’s Mechanical Keyboard:

  • LED-Backlit Mechanical Keyboard: 6-color backlight (each row has a different specific color), 9 preset lighting effects, and 2 slots for assignable lighting effects. Choose a preset effect or customize your configuration to match your computer setup
  • Blue Switches: The individual, clicky Outemu Blue switches deliver accurate, responsive key commands for typing and gaming. They have an incredible 50-million-keystroke lifespan, proven in testing
  • Full N-Key Rollover: 104-key rollover means this keyboard will never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any use case scenario

