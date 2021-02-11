A solar design and numpad headline Logitech’s Wireless Mac Keyboard at $44.50 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac for $44.43 shipped. That’s over $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and delivers a price that’s only been beaten twice over the last year. Having used this keyboard as my daily driver when working from an iMac, I can vouch for its excellent performance. I spent well over a year with it and during that entire period I never needed to worry about charging thanks to its solar-powered design. Today’s deal offers deep savings when compared with Apple’s comparable Magic Keyboard that’s refueled via Lightning instead of light. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Working from a PC? If so, you can ditch Logitech branding and Mac-formatted keycaps to spend less on Arteck’s Wireless Solar Keyboard at $30. Just like Logitech’s offering, it’s rated to last several months in complete darkness, ensuring it’s always ready to rumble with no need for you to manually recharge it.

And if you’ve become smitten with Chrome OS and Android, be sure to peek at the deal we’ve found on Logitech’s K580 Multi-Device Keyboard. It’s still available for $35.50, an offer that takes 29% off what you’d typically need to spend. It can be paired using either Bluetooth or an included 2.4GHz USB dongle. A built-in smartphone holder allows you to prop up your preferred Android device while working on a Chrome OS-powered computer.

Logitech K750 Solar Keyboard features:

Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness

Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace

Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them

