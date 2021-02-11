Program this 2-stage outlet to turn on and off at specific temperatures for $24.50

Inkbird (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Temperature-controlled 2-stage Outlet for $24.50 Prime shipped with the code ZDXE5445 at checkout. Down from $35, today’s deal saves $10.50 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This outlet controller has two plugs that are individually controlled by temperature. One is designed to turn on a cooling device, like a fan or room AC. This is triggered whenever a room surpasses your preset high temperature. The other outlet turns on a space heater or something similar and triggers at a low temp. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
The Farm Innovators Cold Weather Thermo Cube offers two outlets and turns on automatically at 78-degrees and off when the temperature cools down to 70. This can be a great way to turn on mini AC in the garage this summer. At just $15 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer option for those on a tighter budget.
Looking for something Wi-Fi-controlled? Wemo has you covered. Right now, the company’s HomeKit-enabled smart plug is available for $20, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. This is a great way to automate your home on a tighter budget, as you can leverage Apple’s HomeKit platform for when this plug turns on and off.
Inkbird Digital Temperature Outlet Controller features:
- Plug and play, easy to use. Support °C/°F display.
- Be able to connect with refrigeration and heating equipment at the same time.
- Be able to display measured temperature and set temperature at the same time.
- High and low temperature alarms are available when the temperature is over or the sensor is with issue.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!