Program this 2-stage outlet to turn on and off at specific temperatures for $24.50

Inkbird (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Temperature-controlled 2-stage Outlet for $24.50 Prime shipped with the code ZDXE5445 at checkout. Down from $35, today’s deal saves $10.50 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This outlet controller has two plugs that are individually controlled by temperature. One is designed to turn on a cooling device, like a fan or room AC. This is triggered whenever a room surpasses your preset high temperature. The other outlet turns on a space heater or something similar and triggers at a low temp. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Farm Innovators Cold Weather Thermo Cube offers two outlets and turns on automatically at 78-degrees and off when the temperature cools down to 70. This can be a great way to turn on mini AC in the garage this summer. At just $15 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer option for those on a tighter budget.

Looking for something Wi-Fi-controlled? Wemo has you covered. Right now, the company’s HomeKit-enabled smart plug is available for $20, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. This is a great way to automate your home on a tighter budget, as you can leverage Apple’s HomeKit platform for when this plug turns on and off.

Inkbird Digital Temperature Outlet Controller features:

Plug and play, easy to use. Support °C/°F display.

Be able to connect with refrigeration and heating equipment at the same time.

Be able to display measured temperature and set temperature at the same time.

High and low temperature alarms are available when the temperature is over or the sensor is with issue.

