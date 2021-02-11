FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s premium Rivet Metal Mirror falls to new low of $56 (Save 25%)

Reg. $75 $56

Amazon is offering its Rivet Beveled 24-inch Metal Mirror for $56.27 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This premium mirror is held together by “rods of iron” that “come together to form a beveled frame.” Amazon touts that its dark finish “gives it a vintage look,” a touch that could bolster the overall appearance of your space. It measures 24- by 24-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If something simple will do the trick, have a look at this Amazon Basics Rectangular Wall Mirror for $43. It spans 16- by 20-inches and features peaked trim to give it a more refined appearance. Metal mounting brackets and hanging hardware are included, ensuring it’ll be easy to hang. More than 5,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed upon its 4.5/5 star rating.

And if you live in a small apartment or home, Walker Edison’s Drop-Leaf Storage Table may be worth grabbing. Its price has fallen by $80, allowing you to scoop it up for $180.50. Not only does this unit provide dining surface it also offers a few shelves along the side that can be used to store plates and the like.

Amazon Rivet Beveled Metal Mirror features:

Rods of iron come together to form a beveled frame that adds depth and texture, while the weathered dark finish gives it a vintage look. This mirror will blend with classic and transitional styles in a bedroom, hallway or living room.

