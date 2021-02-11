FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s Drop-Leaf Counter/Table: $180.50 (Save $80)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
$80 off $180.50

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Drop Leaf Counter Table for $180.49 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. If you live in a small space, this drop-leaf storage table will help you make the most of it. Not only does it provide a surface that’s great for dining at, you’ll also stand to benefit from a few shelves along the side. When not in use you’ll be able to fold back its leaf, freeing up a bit more room in your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep your investment looking its best when using a tad of today’s savings on Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes. They’ll only set you back $12 and for that price you’ll get a total of 30 pre-moistened wipes. They add a “protective scratch-resistant layer” to surfaces and even wield sunscreen to “prevent fading, drying & discoloration.”

Those furniture wipes will also pair nicely with the Walker Edison and Sauder TV stand discounts we spotted earlier. Right now you can cash in for as low as $99. Best of all, you can bag up to $86 in savings. Styles there significantly differ from each other, increasing the chances that one of them may catch your eye.

Walker Edison Drop Leaf Counter Table features:

  • Melamine finish for moisture resistance
  • Drop leaf option
  • Three shelf side storage
  • Adjustable shelves
  • Ideal for small space living

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest ...
Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be your...
This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones...
Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers,...
Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs...
Today’s Amazon watch deals start at $33: Fossil, ...
Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale has 18V too...
Bag Stanley’s Nesting Shot Glass Set for $18.50 P...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $53

Walker Edison’s Hollin Coffee Table drops to $197, more from $126 (Up to $53 off)

From $126 Learn More
$86 off

These Walker Edison and Sauder TV stands are priced from $99 (Up to $86 off)

From $99 Learn More
Save 28%

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest AirPods at $110

From $110 Learn More
50% off

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Hades, Immortals Fenyx Rising, more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $35

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be yours from $27 (Save 23%)

$27 Learn More
40% off

This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones on Nintendo Switch for just $15

$15 Learn More
20% off

Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers, kitchenware, more up to 20% off

From $5 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs, lamps, more from $16

From $16 Learn More