Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s Drop-Leaf Counter/Table: $180.50 (Save $80)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Drop Leaf Counter Table for $180.49 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. If you live in a small space, this drop-leaf storage table will help you make the most of it. Not only does it provide a surface that’s great for dining at, you’ll also stand to benefit from a few shelves along the side. When not in use you’ll be able to fold back its leaf, freeing up a bit more room in your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep your investment looking its best when using a tad of today’s savings on Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes. They’ll only set you back $12 and for that price you’ll get a total of 30 pre-moistened wipes. They add a “protective scratch-resistant layer” to surfaces and even wield sunscreen to “prevent fading, drying & discoloration.”

Those furniture wipes will also pair nicely with the Walker Edison and Sauder TV stand discounts we spotted earlier. Right now you can cash in for as low as $99. Best of all, you can bag up to $86 in savings. Styles there significantly differ from each other, increasing the chances that one of them may catch your eye.

Walker Edison Drop Leaf Counter Table features:

Melamine finish for moisture resistance

Drop leaf option

Three shelf side storage

Adjustable shelves

Ideal for small space living

