Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV now $660 off alongside other cert. refurb TVs

Today, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung HDTVs starting at $439.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Samsung 43-inch Sero Rotating 4K TV at $1,139.99. Down from its original $2,000 going rate, you’ll pay $1,497 at Amazon right now for a new condition model with today’s offer marking one of the best discounts to date overall.

Samsung’s Sero 4K TV sports a unique rotating design that’s backed by AirPlay 2 integration for beaming content from your iPhone alongside other built-in streaming functionality. Plus, three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and a USB hub round out the notable features. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the other price cuts in today’s Samsung home theater sale at Woot for even more ways to refresh your setup. Even though the Super Bowl has come and gone, you can still elevate movie night or get ready for March Madness with a new big screen TV and more. Everything also comes backed by the same 90-day warranty as above.

Then go check out all of the other markdowns in our home theater guide. You can still slash $200 off TCL’s 75-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV at a new all-time low, but that’s on top of this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV at $350 off and even more.

Samsung Sero 43-inch TV features:

Enjoy your favorite mobile content without black bars with the Samsung The Sero LS05T 43″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 42.5″ LCD panel that rotates to accommodate portrait and landscape content from your favorite media sources and incorporates Motion Rate 120 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10 HDR format to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and source equipment for more vivid images.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!