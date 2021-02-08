Slash $200 off TCL’s 75-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV at a new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K HDR Roku Smart QLED HDTV for $999.99 shipped. Down from its $1,200 going rate, you’re saving $200 here with today’s offer marking not only the first notable price cut to date, but also a new all-time low. TCL’s 5-Series TV deliver a 75-inch 4K QLED panel that’s backed by Dolby Vision, enhanced backlighting and contrast control zones, and more. Alongside Roku support, you’ll also find HomeKit and AirPlay 2 integration now, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package. Nearly 2,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Now if the 75-inch size is a little unwieldy for your setup, going with one of the smaller TCL 5-Series displays is a great way to save. The 65-inch model will let you enjoy much of the same features as above, but with a more affordable $649 price tag. And if that’s even still not going to be the right fit, there are as small as 50-inch versions that’ll only run you $428 at Amazon for something even more budget-friendly.

But then don’t forget about all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide, as well. We’re still seeing a collection of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV models on sale from $100, as well as this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV at $370 off. Not to mention, this 3.1-channel soundbar system from Definitive Technology.

TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K QLED TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 5-Series models’ AiPQ Engine use machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

