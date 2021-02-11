Bag Stanley’s Nesting Shot Glass Set for $18.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Adventure Nesting Shot Glass Set for $18.51 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Stanley kit bundles four 2-ounce shot glasses alongside a metal carrying case. You’ll find stainless steel used throughout the entire set, helping convey that it’s built to last. Taking this deal on future camping trips is arguably a great way to make your outings even more fun. Stanley backs this set with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If chances are low that you’ll venture outdoors with the set above, consider this 6-pack of Amazon Basics Shot Glasses at $14 instead. Unlike the Stanley offer above, these are made of glass instead of metal. Amazon touts a lead-free composition that offers “stunning clarity.” These have received nearly 100 reviews so far and are currently rated 4.7/5 stars.

It doesn’t matter if you love the outdoors or not, yesterday’s roundup of Kershaw knife deals is great for anyone. Pricing starts at $14 and there you’ll find several options perfect for opening packages, gifts, or when you head on your next camping trip. These offers don’t tend to last long, so be sure to swing by and cash in on up to 31% of savings while you still can.

Stanley Adventure Nesting Shot Glass Set features:

Wherever you are, the Stanley shot glass set gives you the freedom to celebrate You’ll get 4 (2oz) stainless steel shot glasses and an equally durable carrying case to spice up any camping, fishing, or backpacking trip

Experience legendary Stanley quality in play We’ve crafted both the metal shot glasses and carry case using super-tough, naturally BPA-free, rust-resistant, and dishwasher-safe stainless steel

All the shot glasses nest right into the case for neat, space-friendly storage Don’t have any space in your pack? No problemo Just use the loop on the lid to clip the carry case to your backpack and adventure onwards

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!