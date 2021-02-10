FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Kershaw knife deals start at $14 (Up to 31% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessKershaw
31% off From $14

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife for $13.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. Whether you’re opening a package, gift, or simply headed on an outdoor adventure, Kershaw Shuffle is a knife worth having around. A multifunctional design allows you to use it as a blade, flathead screwdriver, and bottle opener. The blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV black oxide steel which is said to be “extremely sharp” and offer “a worn-in look.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kershaw deals up to 28% off.

More Kershaw deals:

And if you’re simply looking for an easy way to open up future Amazon deliveries, be sure to have a look at Slice for $9. It boasts a compact design that’s paired with an “extremely hard ceramic” blade that “maintains sharpness for consistently smooth cuts.” This unit automatically retracts when not in use, helping “prevent injuries from slips.”

Kershaw Shuffle features:

  • The multifunctional, reliable Shuffle Teal features a flathead screwdriver tip and handy bottle opener that doubles as a lanyard hole
  • 8Cr13MoV black oxide steel is extremely sharp and has Blackwash finish making the blade scratch resistant with a worn-in look
  • Convenient, reversible pocketclip for left or right handed deep pocket carry located on teal aluminum, K-textured, contoured handle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Kershaw

About the Author

GOOLOO’s portable 1200A jump starter is a must fo...
Save up to 63% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases star...
Load up on Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent, 96-...
Rivet’s Diamond-Cut Concrete Lamp strikes $50.50,...
Blu-rays from $6: Bad Boys for Life 4K, Star Trek Into ...
Save up to 28% on LEGO Creator 3-in-1 kits, Baby Yoda B...
Save up to $550 on Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Book 3,...
RAVPower’s 30000mAh 100W Portable Power Station f...
Show More Comments

Related

GOOLOO’s portable 1200A jump starter is a must for road trips at $45.50

Learn More
63% off

Save up to 63% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $15

From $15 Learn More
40% off

Load up on Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent, 96-loads now just $11 (40% off)

$11 Learn More
Save $20

Rivet’s Diamond-Cut Concrete Lamp strikes $50.50, more styles up to $20 off

From $50.50 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum drops to $200 Prime shipped (Reg. $300+)

$200 Learn More
Expand your library

Blu-rays from $6: Bad Boys for Life 4K, Star Trek Into Darkness, Ghostbusters, more

From $6 Learn More
28% off

Save up to 28% on LEGO Creator 3-in-1 kits, Baby Yoda BrickHeadz, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
25% off

Official Disney action figure and backpack sale from $14: Marvel, Star Wars, more up to 25% off

From $14 Learn More