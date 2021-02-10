Today’s Kershaw knife deals start at $14 (Up to 31% off)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife for $13.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. Whether you’re opening a package, gift, or simply headed on an outdoor adventure, Kershaw Shuffle is a knife worth having around. A multifunctional design allows you to use it as a blade, flathead screwdriver, and bottle opener. The blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV black oxide steel which is said to be “extremely sharp” and offer “a worn-in look.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kershaw deals up to 28% off.

More Kershaw deals:

And if you’re simply looking for an easy way to open up future Amazon deliveries, be sure to have a look at Slice for $9. It boasts a compact design that’s paired with an “extremely hard ceramic” blade that “maintains sharpness for consistently smooth cuts.” This unit automatically retracts when not in use, helping “prevent injuries from slips.”

Kershaw Shuffle features:

The multifunctional, reliable Shuffle Teal features a flathead screwdriver tip and handy bottle opener that doubles as a lanyard hole

8Cr13MoV black oxide steel is extremely sharp and has Blackwash finish making the blade scratch resistant with a worn-in look

Convenient, reversible pocketclip for left or right handed deep pocket carry located on teal aluminum, K-textured, contoured handle

