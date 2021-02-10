FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rivet’s Diamond-Cut Concrete Lamp strikes $50.50, more styles up to $20 off

-
Save $20 From $50.50

Amazon is offering its Rivet Diamond-Cut Concrete Lamp for $50.67 shipped. That’s 22% off and comes within a couple bucks of its best Amazon offer in more than a year. If you have a space that could use a bit of additional lighting, this lamp is here to save the day. It boasts a unique concrete base that’s shaped to resemble a diamond. A polished nickel finish is also used throughout, leaving you with an urban look that’s bound to elevate the look of whatever room it is stored in. The lamp measures 10- by 10- by 20-inches and can be assembled “in 5 minutes.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Rivet Modern Floor Lamp for $115.55 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you like matte black products, this floor lamp could be perfect for you. Underneath its shade you’ll find room for two bulbs, allowing you to easily add plenty of additional light to your space. This offering spans 23- by 23- by 60-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Oh, and yet another notable deal that may interest you is Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Bench at $177. This offer takes $33 off and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. It’ll look great in your entryway and will provide guests with an easy way to put on or take off their shoes. Storage throughout also allows you to declutter by storing shoes inside.

Amazon Rivet Diamond-Cut Concrete Lamp features:

  • This concrete base table lamp is sure to be a conversation piece. A stylish shape combined with polished nickel finish adds the right touch of modern style to complement your casual décor.
  • Industrial modern style
  • Cast concrete diamond mixed with polished nickel and natural linen
  • Gives an urban edge to any room

