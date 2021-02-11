FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your room with Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $269, more from $217

Amazon is offering the Zinus Misty Upholstered King Bed Frame for $269 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and marks the third-best price we have tracked in nearly a year. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to refresh your bed with a classy frame, this could be it. Zinus describes it as a “cozy, button-tufted masterpiece” that’s ready to support up to 700-pounds of weight. Buyers won’t need to purchase a box spring, helping keep overall spending low. Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another bed deal that’s $52 off.

We’ve also spotted the Zinus 8-inch Hybrid Full Mattress for $216.68 shipped at Amazon. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and comes within $16 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked for more than a year. This offering blends memory foam with coils to deliver a hybrid that “goes a level above the coziness you expect from a traditional mattress.” It is compressed and put into a relatively small box that makes it simple to haul from the front door to whatever room you have in mind. Once unrolled, it’ll expand and return to its original shape “within 72-hours.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need a couch instead? If so, be sure to have a look at the deal we’ve found on Zinus’ Benton Loveseat. It has fallen to $299, a price that shaves $76 off what you’d generally have to spend. This unit features a tufted design and is able to be assembled in “less than 20-minutes.”

Zinus Misty Upholstered King Bed Frame features:

  • Give an instant pick-me-up to your bedroom with this cozy, button-tufted masterpiece, available in multiple shades so matching your existing decor is a piece of cake
  • Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
  • Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart

