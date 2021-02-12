Amazon 1-day glassware sale from $10.50: Espresso cups, cereal bowls, more up to 42% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dragon Glassware (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 42% off a wide-range of its drinking glasses, espresso cups, cereal bowls, cocktail sets, and more. One standout is the 4-piece Dragon Glassware Espresso Cup set at $19.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer is 36% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at four 6-ounce glasses with double-walled insulation “to keep your drinks hot or cold longer than traditional glassware.” Along with the 1-year warranty, this is lead-free, “high quality” glass that is safe in the microwave, refrigerator, or freezer that make your drink appear as though it is “floating beautifully, suspended-in-air.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Today’s deal leaves the 4-pack of espresso cups among the more affordable glass options out there. You could opt for this 4-pack from a lesser-known brand at $18 or just scoop up this $14 two-pack, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a higher-rated 4-pack for under $19 Prime shipped.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Dragon Glassware Gold Box sale for additional options from just $10.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything from wine glasses and coaster sets to cocktail glasses and even cereal bowls.

This morning also saw Cusinart cast iron dishes drop down to $60 and you’ll find even more discounted kitchenware upgrades in our constantly-updated home goods guide.

More on the Dragon Espresso Cup Set:

Enjoy your favorite coffee and espresso without using large, bulky mugs. Standing just under 4″ tall, these cups are perfectly sized to fit under most at-home brewing stations, like Nespresso or Keurig, while holding up to 6 ounces. Whether you’re in the mood for a small shot of espresso or a tasty latte, these cups will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!