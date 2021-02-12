FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to Cuisinart’s cast iron casserole dishes for $60 Prime shipped (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Round Casserole dishes for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly closer to $90 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $30 or 33% in savings and the lowest we can find. Just keep in mind, even the 5-quart models are shipping for closer to $90 at Amazon as well. These Cuisinart dishes look about as good as they are functional with a porcelain enameled exterior and robust cast iron build. Available in a few different colorways today, they are safe for the stove (induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops), oven, and under the broiler, plus you can throw them straight in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal puts the Cuisinart 7-quart model at the same price as Amazon’s 7.3-quart variant. However, if you don’t need one that large, the 4.3-quart Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Ovens start at $40 and carry solid ratings from thousands. They also ship with a longer 1-year warranty. 

Be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals including Etekcity’s kitchen food scale, Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Deluxe brewer, and this Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set. Just don’t forget about new Amazon Basics sale starting from $5 as well. 

More on the Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole:

  • Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors
  • Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability
  • Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe
  • Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops
  • Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

