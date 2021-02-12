Upgrade to Cuisinart’s cast iron casserole dishes for $60 Prime shipped (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Round Casserole dishes for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly closer to $90 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $30 or 33% in savings and the lowest we can find. Just keep in mind, even the 5-quart models are shipping for closer to $90 at Amazon as well. These Cuisinart dishes look about as good as they are functional with a porcelain enameled exterior and robust cast iron build. Available in a few different colorways today, they are safe for the stove (induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops), oven, and under the broiler, plus you can throw them straight in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal puts the Cuisinart 7-quart model at the same price as Amazon’s 7.3-quart variant. However, if you don’t need one that large, the 4.3-quart Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Ovens start at $40 and carry solid ratings from thousands. They also ship with a longer 1-year warranty.

Be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals including Etekcity’s kitchen food scale, Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Deluxe brewer, and this Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set. Just don’t forget about new Amazon Basics sale starting from $5 as well.

More on the Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

