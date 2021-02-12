FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair is yours for $308 (Reg. $400)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
Reg. $400 $308

Amazon is offering its Rivet Jamie Accent Chair for $308.18 shipped. That’s $91 off the typical rate there and serves up a low price that’s only been beaten twice before. This accent chair is bound to uplift the look of almost any space whether it be your living room, bedroom, or home office. It delivers an “eye catching, mid-century modern inspired design” that’s upheld by tapered hardwood legs. The entire piece measures 31- by 32.3 by 35-inches and is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you invest some of it into two cans of Scotchgard at $14. I always keep a can of this stuff on hand and apply it to shoes, furniture, and many other fabric surfaces to prevent stains from setting in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in.

Want a seat that will accommodate more than one person? If so, check out the value-packed Zinus’ Benton Loveseat. It’s fallen to $299, allowing you to scoop up $76 of savings. It wields a tufted design, measures 53-inches wide, and is bound to add a bit of mid-century charm to your space.

Amazon Rivet Jamie Accent Chair features:

  • Solid hardwood frame and legs with foam padding and fabric upholstery.
  • Timeless, versatile design in a compact size suitable for small accent spaces as well as spacious open floor plans.
  • Simple leg assembly. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Bring the BBQ indoors for just $30 with this stainless ...
Timbuk2’s MacBook-friendly Core Travel Blitz Pack...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Amazon’s in-house Pro RGB Gaming Mouse plunges to...
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Screen Protector 3-pa...
LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor returns to all-ti...
eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $210

Amazon will ship Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Bench to you for $177 (Reg. $210)

$177 Learn More
Reg. $50

Bring the BBQ indoors for just $30 with this stainless steel grill (Today only, Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $139

Timbuk2’s MacBook-friendly Core Travel Blitz Pack falls to $92 (Reg. $139)

$92 Learn More
70% off

Columbia Web Specials are up to 70% off with prices from $10

From $10 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 12, 2021 – Best Buy and Satechi President’s Day sales, more

Listen now
78% off

Klipsch audio gear from $16: The One Heritage Speaker, headphones, home theater, more

From $16 Learn More
25% off

HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat at $126 (Save 25%)

$126 Learn More

DBrand puts custom PlayStation 5 face plates up for sale, tells Sony to ‘Go ahead, sue us’

Learn More